‘Breaking Dawn,’ ‘Expendables’ ‘Oz’ highlight Comic-Con’s Thursday schedule

Forks is coming to San Diego one last time.

It’s no surprise that “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” is chief among the big-name panels scheduled for the first full day of the upcoming 2012 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con.

Although the panel’s guests haven’t yet been announced, there’s a fair chance that Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner will be on hand. After all, this will be the last chance for Twi-hards to catch a glimpse of Edward, Jacob and Bella at the Con.

Other top talent will be seen at the panels for such upcoming films as “Oz the Great and Powerful,” “The Expendables 2,” “Frankenweenie” and “Wreck-It Ralph,” however so far the day is offering a relatively light schedule for movie fans.

The schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is expected to be announced over the next three days.

Comic-Con also revealed this year’s TV panels for Thursday which include “Archer,” “Dexter,” “Wilfred” and more.

Here are the film panel highlights for Thursday:

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2”

12:45-1:45

Hall H

Who:

The Lowdown: Some obscure movie franchise that’s no one has heard of. There won’t be a line or anything. Just kidding– the last “Twilight” panel ever will include exclusive footage a cast and filmmaker Q&A session. Swoon!

Walt Disney Studios: “Frankenweenie,” “Oz The Great and Powerful,” and “Wreck-it Ralph”

2:05-3:05

Hall H

Who: Tim Burton, Sam Raimi, John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, more TBA.

The Lowdown: Two of Hollywood’s quirkiest directors are returning to San Diego with their latest respective films — Burton’s stop-motion “Frankenweenie” and Raimi’s “Oz” update starring James Franco. The Q&A for “Wreck-It Ralph,” in which Reilly plays an 8-bit video game villain, is sure to be a hoot.

“The Expendables 2”

4:45-5:45

Hall H

Who: Sylvester Stallone, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Jean Claude Van Damme, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Lowdown: Bigger looks to be better in the slam-bang sequel to the 2010 testosterone fest. At the very least, it’ll be the manliest panel at the Con.

“Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan’s Hope”

8:30-10:30

Ballroom 20

Who: Director Morgan Spurlock and “special surprise guests”

The Lowdown: Will it be too weird to see a documentary about Comic-Con while you’re at Comic-Con?Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) will screen the film for the hardest of the hardcore geeks. It’s executive produced by Con royalty Stan Lee, Joss Whedon and Harry Knowles, so who knows who will show up?

