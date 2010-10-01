‘Breaking Dawn’ finds a little ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ light

The quality of the cast and crew for “The Twilight Saga” just continues to improve and “Breaking Dawn” is no exception. “Dreamgirls” helmer Bill Condon is already on board to direct the final chapter in Bella’s saga that will be divided into two films, but now fellow Academy Award winner Guilermo Navarro has joined the team as the film’s cinematographer.

Best known for his association with Guillermo Del Toro, Navarro won an Oscar for “Pan’s Labyrinth,” but also was the director of photography on such films as “Hellboy,” “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Jackie Brown” and “Zathura.” Navarro is also no stranger to broader Hollywood fare having shot the original “Night at the Museum,” “Spy Kids,” “Spawn” and “From Dusk ‘Till Dawn.” He’s currently working on DreamWorks Studios “I Am Number Four” with director D.J. Caruso.

Navarro was expected to film “The Hobbit,” but left the project when his friend Del Toro did. He’d also been rumored or expected to shoot “Mountains of Madness” with Del Toro, but Navarro has publicly noted his disdain for 3-D and that James Cameron-produced feature will dive into the immersive medium.

The previous features in the franchise were shot by Elliott Davis (“Twilight”) and Javier Aguirresarobe (“New Moon,” “Eclipse”).

Also joining the crew are costume designer Michael Wilkinson (“Tron Legacy,” “Watchmen”), production designer Richard Sherman (“Gods and Monsters”), make up artist Jean Black (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) and Oscar winning visual effects supervisor John Bruno (“Avatar,” “Poltergeist”).

Production is expected to begin in early Nov. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” will hit theaters on Nov. , 2011. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” will be released on Nov. , 2012.

