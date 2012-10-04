‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ soundtrack led by Green Day, Feist, St. Vincent

Remember what I said about Alexandra Patsavas making the soundtrack to “Perks of Being a Wallflower” a love letter to good taste? The music supervisor has crafted an album of exclusive material for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” as a love letter between two vampires. And who better than strong solo ladies like Ellie Goulding, Feist, St. Vincent and Christina Perri, and commercial knock-outs Green Day?

Yeah. Because Green Day hasn’t been too busy otherwise lately.

The tracklist (via Yahoo!) also has songs form Passion Pit, film composer Carter Burwell and some fun lesser-knowns like Pop ETC and the Boom Circuits. This is a return for Perri, who “Part One” portion of “A Thousand Years” was in the “Breaking Dawn – Part 1.”

Hold your breath, too, for real-life lover music-making from former “American Idol” contestant Paul McDonald and his ‘Twilight” actress-wife for an untitled work way down on the tally. Goulding’s “Bittersweet” is also the first track of hers to be produced by her famous boyfriend Skrillex.

As with the other soundtracks from the popular teen series, the tracks were culled as originals, as previously unreleased songs or songs made for the movie. There’s no obvious Bella or Edward references that stick out in the song titles, but then again, the songwriters may have been in a painful place during the creative process, as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson temporarily split. I know I couldn’t get a thing done, either.

The “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” soundtrack will be out on Nov. 13, prior to the Nov. 16 premiere of the final film.

1. Passion Pit – Where I Come From

2. Ellie Goulding – Bittersweet

3. Green Day – The Forgotten

4. Feist – Fire in the Water

5. The Boom Circuits – Everything and Nothing

6. St. Vincent – The Antidote

7. Pop ETC – Speak Up

8. Iko – Heart of tone

9. A Boy and His Kite – Cover Your Tracks

10. James Vincent McMorrow – Ghosts

11. Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed — All I’ve Ever Needed

12. Reeve Carney – New For You

13. Christina Perri – A Thousand Years (Part Two)

14. Carter Burwell – Plus Que Ma Prope Vie