Breaking: Jennifer Lopez confirms signing with Island Def Jam for next album

She said yes. Jennifer Lopez confirmed to Hitfix that she is signing with L.A. Reid’s Island Def Jam label. Rumors had been swirling since her split with Sony’s Epic Records that she and Reid would team up, but no official word from either party had been issued.

Hitfix’s Greg Ellwood asked Lopez point blank “Are you signing with Def Jam” on Monday during an interview for “The Back-Up Plan” and she said yes, not once, but twice, smiling about the prospect. Word on the street is that Reid will not only sign Lopez, but will produce the actress/singer’s new album.

Last month, Lopez and Epic split up before the release of her seventh studio album “Love” following the disappointing reaction to such singles as “Louboutins.” Her manager, Benny Medina, confirmed the split to Deadline Hollywood Daily, which broke the news. Since then, the IDJ chatter has only gotten louder. We can’t wait to see what Reid and Lopez come up with