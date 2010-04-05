Lady GaGa, Green Day, Arcade Fire and The Strokes headline Lollapalooza 2010

AP Photo

Reunions and homecomings lead the lineup for Lollapalooza 2010. After Soundgarden let the cat out of the bag earlier today, the festival decided to announce the entire line up of this year’s annual weekend musical festival.

Topping the bill is Lady GaGa, the pop/dance star’s first appearance was a much less publicized gig at the 2007 fest. Green Day will appear for the first time since 1994. Soundgarden, who already let the cat out of the bag earlier today, previously appeared in 1992 and 1996. Arcade Fire returns for the first time since 2005 and The Stokes, who haven’t performed in four years, will make their debut along with fellow newcomers Arcade Fire.

Other bands making the bill include Social Distortion, MGMT, Jimmy Cliff, Hot Chip, The Black Keys, The National, Spoon, Devo, Cypress Hill (“92, “94, and “95 Lolla), Cut Copy, The New Pornographers, Erykah Badu, Slightly Stoopid, Grizzly Bear, Gogol Bordello, Chromeo, Wolfmother, Yeasayer, X Japan, Metric, The Temper Trap, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Mumford & Sons, The xx, Dirty Projectors, and a rare performance by Chicago legend Mavis Staples.

Lollapalooza runs from August 6-8, 2010 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Look for more Lollapalooza coverage and analysis over the next few days on HitFix.