Lilith Fair dumps 10 dates. Is your show canceled?

A beleaguered Lilith Tour has canceled 10 dates. Off the books of the female-fronted festival are Salt Lake City (7/12), Montreal (7/23), Raleigh (8/4), Charlotte (8/6), West Palm Beach (8/10), Tampa (8/11), Birmingham (8/12), Austin (8/14), Houston (8/15) and Dallas (8/16).
“We are in the midst of one of the most challenging summer concert seasons with many tours being cancelled outright,” says Terry McBride, who co-founded the festival with Sarah McLachlan and booking agent Marty Diamond. “Everyone involved with the tour would like to apologize to the fans and artists scheduled to play in these markets, and express appreciation for all the support for the festival”s return. Lilith remains the only tour of its kind, and we are confident that fans will be amazed by what each date has to offer.”
Although unconfirmed, rumors of cancellations began trickling down last week. Then, McBride denied the cancellations, but said they were reviewing every week. The tour started June 27 in Alberta, Canada, drawing 9,000 to its opening night.
There are several reasons why the tour is struggling. Of course, the economy is part of it, but we think there are a few others. Although the list of artists involved reads like a who”s who of estrogen, when you click on individual dates, the line-ups are very often extraordinarily light on star power. Sarah McLachlan is the only big name confirmed for every date (as well as a local contest winner: that only ensures that person”s parents attend). Lilith should have had secured four big names that would play the entire tour. Instead, Lilith organizers made a near fatal flaw when they thought the name was strong enough to lure in fans regardless of the line-up. It doesn”t work that way after 11 years away when you”re counting on fans buying tickets who don”t remember the earlier incarnation of the fest.
While I love the idea of Lilith and I truly enjoyed my experience attending the first go-round, other than a shared gender, there may not be enough in common on the line-up to entice consumers. Plus, Lilith pissed fans off royally after Lilith loyalists paid full price for tickets only to see those who waited to buy pay as little as $10. (Tickets for the Los Angeles show range from $47.50-$258. Almost $50 is way too much to pay for a lawn seat.
There”s a bigger industry issue at play here as well. After last year”s deep discounting, fans don”t want to pay full price-for anything. Lilith”s opening night in Alberta reported strong walk-ups. However, if a date is tanking, the promoter doesn”t have the luxury of waiting to see if fans will show up the last moment. We are at a pivotal moment in the touring industry. More thoughts about what”s wrong and how to fix it to come.
Below are the remaining dates for Lilith:
Thur, Jul 1 Vancouver, BC Ambleside Park
Fri, Jul 2 Portland, OR Sleep Country Amphitheater
Sat, Jul 3 Seattle, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Mon, Jul 5 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Wed, Jul 7 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
Fri, Jul 9 Las Vegas, NV The Beach At Mandalay Bay
Sat, Jul 10 Los Angeles, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Tue, Jul 13 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
Thur, Jul 15 Kansas City, MO Capitol Federal Park @ Sandstone
Fri, Jul 16 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater St Louis
Sat, Jul 17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
**Sun, Jul 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Tues, Jul 20 Indianapolis, IN Verizon Wireless Music Center
Wed, Jul 21 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat, Jul 24 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Tues, Jul 27 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed, Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center
Fri, Jul 30 Boston, MA Comcast Center
Sat, Jul 31 New York, NY PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, Aug 1 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre
**Tues, Aug 3 Washington, DC Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun, Aug 8 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Right on Melinda! This was going to be my first venture out to Lilith (I’m in TX), but obviously it’s not going to happen now, and I’m actually pretty okay with it. After ordering Sarah’s newest album (which is disappointing, at best), I paid what I thought was way too much for lawn seats, but I figured, hey, it’s Lilith Fair, it’s going to be awesome! Then last week I found out that my same tickets were now selling for half-price, and there was no way for me to get the difference back or cancel my tickets. So luckily Karma did the work for me and now I’m only eating the Ticketmaster fees.
Good luck to Lilith Fair, but honestly, I don’t expect to see them back around any time soon. Fan. Lost.
Kristin–that’s some powerful karma you got going there! Use it only for good!
Seriously, you bring up a good point. It only seems fair that if the promoter drops the price, those who paid more for the same ticket, should get a refund that brings them down to the same price. It’s good customer service.
Hopefully this means we’re going to see some “Concert Reform” soon.
Having been turned down by Lilith their first year (and every year since) because I was, at 47, “too old, and not hip enough”… watching them book “older” artists like Joan Baez only when the public outcry grew too strong… I wonder if this is not also in part a (I shudder to use the word) diversity issue. Traditionally supportive women for ventures like this are usually either very young, or over 45. The “overs” have raised their kids and now have disposable income to spend on causes like Lilith, which was presented as a festival of empowerment and a joining together.
Young women are pretty savvy these days – certainly more than my generation was. The generational gap is smaller than it’s been in years, especially among females. And I think that with all the information available, ticket buyers aren’t willing to subsidize over-the-top backstage riders and short sets, just for the experience of being there — unless it’s a steady rocker like Bonaroo (which did fabulously this year, and which even my age group went to “for the experience”.)
I think Lilith and Sarah were initially hoping to create a continuing, fan-pleasing, profit making festival, but 11 years off is a generation away.
And – no sour grapes here – it never had the vibe of a Bonaroo, the sense of collective harmony, of taking part in something you would remember forever. From my own part, if it wasn’t initially, it rapidly became just another festival line-up. With so much to choose from these days, buyers seem to be picking artists and venues as much for “the experience” as anything else.
Also, it’s never good to piss off your audience base. Unfortunately, the promoters are caught between a rock and a hard place where that’s concerned. People like myself are going out for less dollars than we’d normally make, in an effort to keep our prices down and hope for more warm bodies in return. I’m working with Tom Paxton a lot later this year, and Natalia Zuckerman, trying to put together small bills that give bang for the buck. I’m also aware that, especially now, there can be no bad shows – you can’t rest on reputation any more, you have to deliver each and every time, like Sheryl does.
I disagree about the full price, though. I’m finding fans – at least, my fans and those of my folkie and jazz friends – are willing to pay full price for anything from solid merchandise to tickets – PROVIDED they feel it’s a fair price.
Just my take. Thanks for a couple of thought-provoking articles, Melinda!
It really must be a rough summer for ticket sales. I know Live Nation keeps reminding me that they were not having fees for a while. Which was annoying since I had already ordered DMB tickets and could have saved at least $10 a ticket. And John Mayer is coming to our area but the show is selling so poorly that they dropped the price to $10 (!!!) for a little while).