Breaking Oscar’s biopic addiction

After watching the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards on Sunday night, something struck me about the quartet of film performances that SAG had awarded — something unusual, yet pleasing, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. It had nothing to do with their collective quality, though I think that’s higher than it is most years. And it had nothing to do with demographics, even if the sight of two non-white actresses winning in one evening is a notable and encouraging first. No, it had something to do with the actual characters played by these four actors, and as I thought back on their three largely disparate films, it hit me.
There’s not a true-life character in the lot.
That may not seem an especially remarkable stat, but it is when you look at recent awards history, in which biopic performances have racked up more wins in Oscar’s acting races than at any other point in Academy history. Indeed, should SAG’s four choices all triumph on the big night next month — and there’s little reason to think they won’t — it’ll be the first time since 1997 that all four acting Oscars have gone to actors playing fictitious characters.
Yes, 13 Academy Award ceremonies have passed since Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Robin Williams and Kim Basinger (coincidentally, also the last all-American quartet of winners) all had their turn at the podium, and in every one of them, at least one acting category has fallen prey to Academy voters’ chronic biopic addiction. In the last decade, over half the lead acting Oscars have gone to stars interpreting real-life figures — some of them unfamiliar to the average viewer, but most of them high on the recognizability scale, with voters thrilling to the technical challenges of replicating famous voices and mannerisms.
Of course, I shouldn’t count my chickens just yet. It won’t affect the record if either Jean Dujardin or George Clooney take Best Actor, but an upset win for Brad Pitt, playing real-life baseball manager Billy Beane in “Moneyball,” would keep the biopic fires burning — even if Pitt’s relaxed, unfussy performance seems to riff more on his own screen persona than on Beane himself.
A more likely biopic winner could come in Best Actress, where Meryl Streep’s Margaret Thatcher and Michelle Williams’s Marilyn Monroe both represent the kind of technique-driven celebrity impression that has recently been Academy catnip for actors. Both women have been lavishly praised by peers and critics alike for the courage and expertise in taking on these baggage-laden roles. Both, however, seem likely to lose on Oscar night to finely-shaded work in an ostensibly more modest role: Viola Davis’s stoically mistreated domestic worker Aibileen in “The Help,” a character written (rather glibly, some might say) to represent legions of real-life women with her history, but not a real-life woman herself. (Ditto her supporting co-star Octavia Spencer, assured of a win in the one acting race populated entirely with imagined characters.)
On paper, Streep’s brief in playing Thatcher — with all the complex, cosmetically-assisted physical and vocal transmutation that entails — would be a more conventionally Academy-friendly one than Davis’s, who has less screen time and fewer illustrative moments of capital-A Acting in which to flex her craft, but whose piercing emotional accuracy in an eminently elevatable role seems to be doing the job. The vast popularity of her vehicle helps Davis, of course; arguably, so does the presence of Williams, who might be cutting into Streep’s votes from the AMPAS contingent who view biopics as the ne plus ultra of screen acting.
Nonetheless, it’s tempting to speculate that this might be a year where the Academy wises up to the significant challenges of building characters from scratch, rather than working from a historical template, and to the truth that fictional characters can be as breathtakingly recognizable as historical ones. All the performances rewarded by SAG are to some extent rooted in reality, after all. As George Valentin, Dujardin is channelling a variety of screen actor typified by Douglas Fairbanks without actively impersonating him — though the performances hinges on at least as much intricately researched physical technique as Michelle Williams’s more targeted Monroe.
As late-blooming gay widower Hal in “Beginners,” meanwhile, Christopher Plummer treads closest to biopic territory by inheriting the creative ghost of his character from writer-director Mike Mills’s own late-blooming gay father: semi-autobiographical the film may be, but the veil of fiction affords room for the whims and rhythms and vocal inflections of the actor’s own personality.
Plummer’s category, too, features competition in more stiffly defined biopic form — Kenneth Branagh’s amusing if scarcely meticulous Laurence Olivier in “My Week With Marilyn” isn’t a threat for the win, but his all-but-automatic nomination proves that old habits die hard in the acting branch. (That said, the performance’s scant resemblance to the real Olivier is the most rewarding thing about it: would that more actors cast in such strait-jacketed roles felt as loosely interpretive as Branagh does.)
Should my projection of a biopic-free slate of acting winners hold true next month, it may be nothing more than a fluke, but it’d be a welcome respite nonetheless. Away from concerns of fiction versus non-fiction, it’s heartening to see this year’s acting races stacked with several performances that don’t feel overly calculated as bait, ostentatiously advertising their “degree of difficulty.” The Best Actor race is headed by three movie-star performances that make a virtue of the actors’ trademark charms, rather than burying them under makeup; the two stragglers in the field rely on subtler dramatics.
It’s interesting — and, with due respect to a hard-working actor, encouraging — that Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t crack this unusually low-key field for his effortfully transformative, latex-swaddled biopic turn in Clint Eastwood’s catatonic “J. Edgar,” a performance that in most years would slot neatly onto the ballot even if nobody liked the film. (Just two years ago, after all, “Invictus” managed two acting nods before limping off to the prestige graveyard.) Every race has its own quirks and obstacles, making unwise to draw any conclusions about voting trends going forward. But while people frequently talk admiringly of actors “losing themselves” in roles — the stock response to expert biopic work — it’s nice to see some appropriate respect this year for actors finding themselves in roles instead.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Wait, are you talking about with the Oscars or the SAGs? If you’re talking about the SAGs, don’t forget 2007! Daniel Day-Lewis, Julie Christie, Javier Bardem, and Ruby Dee.
“…it’ll be the first time since 1997 that all four acting Oscars have gone to actors playing fictitious characters.”
I’m pretty obviously talking about the Oscars. Though I think you’re forgetting that Ruby Dee plays a real-life character in American Gangster, so my point stands either way.
“That said, the performance’s scant resemblance to the real Olivier is the most rewarding thing about it: would that more actors cast in such strait-jacketed roles felt as loosely interpretive as Branagh does.”
It’s weird that I read so many reviews and comments calling Branagh a dead ringer for Olivier. Seriously? Don’t get me wrong, it’s totally fine that he only somewhat resembles Olivier in appearance and manner. But does it sometimes seem like people just automatically conclude that the actor is exactly like the real thing, despite all evidence to the contrary?
Totally agree. I’m finding that with The Iron Lady as well — for all the expert makeup work applied to Meryl Streep, she still looks like Meryl Streep playing Margaret Thatcher. Which is just fine — I’m less interested in watching an actor “disappear” into a character than I am in watching them possess a character.
But when I read critics offering kneejerk comments about how “uncannily” she resembles Thatcher, I tend to think they’re either being disingenuous or somehow haven’t come to know and love Streep’s face over 30 years.
Especially since she uncannily resembles Faye Dunaway resembling Joan Crawford in several scenes.
Agree. I think Streep did an amazing job at portaying Thatcher in several key times of her life. But she DID look like Streep-in-costume/make-up.
Streep always looks like Streep because she IS Streep. That’s one of the selling points of a Meryl Streep movie.
This reminds me of why I wasn’t all that pleased with Colin Firth’s portrayal of George VI in “The King’s Speech.” Though Firth was good…he sure didn’t particularly resemble the real King; I could never quite believe him. Bonham-Carter, though, looked much more like the real Queen Elizabeth.
I don’t think Leo DiCaprio is ready for biopic prime time either. Not because of physical resemblence, but because he’s still moving and behaving much like he’s been doing for the past decade, as a stone faced semi-action star.
– Andrej.
Great piece, as usual and love the last paragraph. I do think DiCaprio will eventually win one day, and I sincerely hope it’s for playing a fictional character, free of makeup or mimicry, something in the vein of his Revolutionary Road performance. Also, would it kill him to work with a non-octogenarian director?
That picture makes me immensely happy. Can’t wait to see what he does in the press room at the Oscars!
You’ll get your wish soon. Leo’s currently in the midst of filming Django Unchained with Quentin Tarantino. It’s exciting to see him working with a filmmaker who is (a younger and (b more risky than most of the directors he’s chosen to work with over the last decade (Baz Luhrmann excluded I guess), and especially on a film whose script (having already read it) is rather provocative, to put it mildly. And the character he’s playing is downright despicable. It’s going to be excellent.
Who knows. I would have sworn 6 months ago that Leo was winning the Oscar this year. Eastwood. Bopic. Aging make-up. etc.. But it does look promising that he’s in both the Luhrmann and Tarantino next year. Time will tell.
If the streak gets broken this year, a new one will probably start next year with Daniel Day Lewis.
I feel distinctly inclined to bet against this happening.
how come?
Neeson might have had a chance but I don’t think they’re giving a third Oscar to Daniel Day-Lewis for such an obvious piece of bait. It’ll probably be hyped and underwhelm with the industry
Third Oscars area pretty damn hard to come by. Only four people have done it; Meryl’s been trying hard for nearly thirty years.
Sally Field for future 3-0!
I love Daniel Day-Lewis but I was really hoping that Liam Neeson would get that role. Oh well.
JJ1: See your comment just above this about DiCaprio. ;)
gotcha
Really interesting piece. Thanks for bringing something new to my consideration of the season.
Damn. I can’t believe at least one biographical performance has won every year since way back then. I want to blame it on Hollywood’s increasing laziness, but maybe that’s not fair. It is much easier to do a movie where you already have the characters and the plot plucked from real-life than it is to craft something new and original.. But yeah, maybe that’s not such a fair thing to say even if I do think Hollywood gets lazier with every year that passes.
So definitely a big hooray for a year with four Oscar winners for original characters!
In fairness, I’m not being wholly accurate with my use of the term “biopic” — I’m counting Judi Dench’s Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love,” for example, though it’s not exactly a biographical performance. But you all get the idea.
How about Michelle Williams’ performance? Do you think she truly disappeared into the role of Marilyn Monroe?
No. At this point in her career, Williams’ screen identity is a little more malleable — but the casting still seems designed to make us aware of what a leap this is for her.
Technically speaking, no actor ever builds a character from scratch. That’s the writer’s job. You know, the person who sits down and actually creates the character. An actor only interprets a character from what a writer has written.
But your point is understood, of course, but screenwriters need to get their credit as well.
Gil Shepherd: Where’s Tom?
Cecilia: Why?
Gil Shepherd: Well, he’s my character. I created him.
Cecilia: Didn’t the man who wrote the movie do that?
Write a comment…I still think this year Michelle Williams will win the Oscar. She won many critic’s awards the last few months.
So did Albert Brooks.
Isn’t Christopher Plummer playing a version of his director Mike Mills’ father? Not that this would count….a real biopic win would have to be a famous character ala Capote, Aileen Wournos, Virginia Woolf, Edith Piaf, etc…
Nevermind, just finished the article…you touched on this
Always finish the article first. ;)
Why oh why couldn’t their addiction extend to Christopher Plummer as Mike Wallace in 1999’s The Insider?
As much as I adore Michael Caine in “The Cider House Rules,” Plummer in “The Insider” would have gotten my vote in ’99. Such a shame he didn’t get a nom — a great performance that just jumps off the screen.
That first scene alone: “Are you a terrorist?” Love it.
“Mike? Mike? Try Mr. Wallace.” Such a great performance.