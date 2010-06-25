Breaking: Peter Jackson in negotiations to direct ‘The Hobbit’ after all?

It appears that several sites are breaking the news simultaneously, but really, it’s something we’ve all just been waiting to hear now for a while anyway: Peter Jackson will direct “The Hobbit.”
It’s not official, no, but even when the news first broke about Guillermo Del Toro leaving the project so he could return to the States and get back to work on his own films, my first thought was that Peter would probably end up making the films.
I’ve been a fan of Jackson’s work since the days of “Dead Alive,” and when I say that he sort of needs to make “The Hobbit,” I’m not running him down. It’s just that he came off of “Return Of The King” one of the most powerful filmmakers in town. The perception was that he was invulnerable, the new King of the Geeks. He went directly into his dream project, “King Kong,” and while I still think Kong is one of the few truly great digital characters ever created, and there is a lot of good in that film, it was messy. Messy enough that it started to dent his reputation. And again… I liked “The Lovely Bones,” but there’s no denying that the film hurt Peter. Critically dented, commercially dented, the Peter Jackson of right this minute is not the Peter Jackson from Oscar Night 2004, arms full of acclaim, that you see in the photo attached to this story. At that point, moving on from Middle Earth seemed as natural a decision as he could possibly make.
Now? Now I’m guessing that trip back to Middle Earth might shore up Peter’s commercial clout a bit, might remind the mainstream just how much they loved “Lord Of The Rings,” and it would guarantee that no one ruins the legacy that Peter established with the trilogy.
I mean… can you imagine if you’re PJ and you’re hearing some of the names come up that have surfaced in connection with “The Hobbit” since Guillermo left the film? The first time someone said “Brett Ratner” around me, I would kick them in the sternum hard enough to crack it and sign the contracts to make the films myself. There’s been a lot of energy spent denying that Peter would even be available, but I have tried to just wait those rumors out rather than report every single one because I had a feeling we’d end up right here anyway.
Right now, I see the story evolving on Deadline New York and over at Borys Kit’s Heat Vision Blog, and I see a whole lot of sites jumping on to repeat the news. I’ve got some e-mails out to see what I can shake loose, but I’m also on my way out the door to shoot some interviews for “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” this afternoon, so I won’t be updating the story until later today.
My guess is this will come together quickly, and that momentum will help shake loose some sort of closure on the money issues that plague MGM. These are films that have to get made, financially speaking, and it sounds like measures are being taken to guarantee the quality is there as well.
More as the story develops.
I consider both KONG and BONES to be absolutely colossal failures as films. I think the former was just flat-out bad and the latter was one of the worst movies of the decade.
That said, I don’t think there’s any question whatsoever that those two films were (are) anomalous. Even as much as I disliked them, they seem to be more epic miscalculations – especially at the script level – than the mark of the beginning of creative bankruptcy. And you can’t knock the technical aspects of either film, so the effort is clearly still there.
I think film fans, no matter whether they liked those two titles or not, figure that Jackson was more than within his rights to make a couple passion projects after the LOTR saga. Any way you slice it, this is pretty great news.
As a reader of the novel, Jackson’s take on The Lovely Bones was just completely misguided. The book is about the grieving process. Jackson made a movie about special effects and completely skates over the main plot point, which is the murder of a child. How did Jackson direct Stanley Tucci (Stanley Fucking Tucci!!) to such an eye rolling performance? The Lovely Bones was a disaster.
Any update on the next Motion Captured Podcast? Unless I’ve just been overlooking them, it seems like it’s been a while. I’m looking forward to hearing you (and hopefully Scott) on the next one. Thanks!
Totally agree that the best thing for these movies is for Jackson to direct them. Anyone who liked LOTR — which is a hell of a lot of people, even if it’s somehow no longer cool to acknowledge their greatness — should be thrilled that we’re bound to get some pretty awesome Hobbit films. On the other hand, though, I can see how it could be a double-edged sword for Jackson — and I’d imagine he’s thinking the same thing. Will this turn him into another Coppola or Lucas, known so well for one particular film franchise that it becomes impossible for him to launch anything else of significance? I hope not. I’m sure he has it in him to make any number of fantastic non-Middle-Earth movies. But Hollywood sure loves to typecast people.
I’m afraid I have to agree that THE LOVELY BONES is one the most monumentally misguided films of the past decade… completely horrible at the conceptual level. For God’s sakes, there is no reason a pedophile accidentally falling to his death should be a special effects sequence, but that’s what we got. Awful. I never thought I’d long for the emotional maturity of the (also terrible) WHAT DREAMS MAY COME but that movie is brilliant by comparison. I hope THE HOBBIT can put him back on track…
I am kind of anxious about this news. Don’t get me wrong, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is (are?) my favorite films of all time, nothing comes close to them for me. And I love Peter Jackson something fierce.
BUT, I don’t know if I want him to return to Middle-Earth.
He has *changed*. There are signs of excess, unnecessary extravagance in his films now that started maybe from mid-ROTK, continued blatantly in King Kong and was sticked out like a sore thumb in The Lovely Bones.
Now, I don’t know if he will direct The Hobbit movies as well as the LOTR trilogy, but I am scared that if he goes wrong with them, we’ll end up with a situation like the Star Wars prequels. An all-too powerful demi-God working on *his* franchise, with too many yes men surrounding him and no one there to question him.
Moreover, I am of the opinion that The Hobbit movies need to be tonally (very) different from LOTR. The Rivendell in Hobbit needs to be a singing, happy and gay place of enchantment, not a dour place on the brink of extinction, like in the LOTR.
Which is why I was kinda glad that a different filmmaker, one with a different voice, and with no significant baggage to the trilogy, was gonna make these 2 prequels. But alas, now that has changed.
An year ago, if you had told me PJ was going to end up as director, I would have screamed out in joy. Now, I am not so sure…
Quite agree with your assessment of Jackson there.
Dwarf tossing, Dinosaur stampedes and the like, too many unnecessary and clumsy additions. I was really hoping somebody with the light and subtle touch, like Alfonso Cuaron, would be brought onboard.
The first half of PJ’s Kong is utterly fanstastic – minus the length of the dino stampede. The movie is less interesting once back in civilization but it’s pretty hard to condemn him totally on that front given the confines of the story. Even so that stuff was realized with incredible detail and care. I’ve no problem granting him some of the excess in that movie though I agree it came short of being an essential film for movie fans at large, even if it is one for me.
And Bones is just a nonstarter as a commercial product given its plot. I really doubt another take on the material would have made it more appealing with the public.