Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Speak Now,’ out worldwide Oct. 25

Taylor Swift”s new album, “Speak Now,” will come out Monday, Oct. 25. Old boyfriends watch out: “Track by track, each song is a different confession to a different person,” Swift revealed in an online chat with her fans. (The chat is still going on, but we wanted to get this out to you right away. By the way, her favorite coffee is Starbucks latte.)

Her third album will be preceded by first single, “Mine,” out Aug. 16. “It”s a song about my tendency to run from love,” she says, adding that she remains a true believer in love even though every one of her relationships “has ended in goodbye…The song is about finding someone who can make you believe in love.”

Swift co-produced the album with frequent collaborator Nathan Chapman, recording “60% of the album in his basement.” Unlike her previous two sets, Swift wrote all 14 songs on “Speak Now” by herself.

The album will be followed by a tour. The release date is Monday instead of the usual Tuesday so that it comes out the same day around the world.

The album is her first since the multi-platinum “Fearless”: “I write everything that I live so you have to give yourself a little bit of time so you can live a lot of things,” Swift says.

