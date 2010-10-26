Breaking: ‘The Hobbit’ is shooting in New Zealand

According to multiple sources, Prime Minister John Key has announced that “The Hobbit” will be filmed in New Zealand ending a dramatic showdown between the Kiwi nation and Warner Bros.
â€œI’m please to announce an agreement has been reached between the New Zealand Government and Warner Brothers to enable the two ‘Hobbit’ movies to be directed by Sir Peter Jackson, to be made New Zealand,” Key said according to 3 News. “Making the two movies here will not only safe guard work for thousands of New Zealanders but will also allow us to follow the success of the ‘Lord of The Rings’ trilogy and once again promoting New Zealand on the world stage.”
Key said the Government will pass legislation to clarify WB’s concern over distinguishing independent contractors and employees in the movie industry.
â€œIt is this clarification that will guarantee the movies are made in New Zealand,” Key says.
The PM also announced that “The Hobbit” will receive a $15 million (New Zealand dollars) rebate for each film.Â He also revealed the film will premiere in New Zealand and the country plans a major tourism campaign to coincide with the picture’s opening.
The location of “The Hobbit”Â was in question after International labor unions threatened to blacklist the production in order to force New Zealand actors to form a union.Â WhenÂ Peter Jackson revealed Warner Bros. was seriously considering moving the production to London, Canada or Eastern Europe, the unions backed down, but the studio didn’t.Â With executives arriving this week to meet with Key to discuss financial incentives to stay, thousands of Kiwis met them with protests.
HitFix has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update accordingly.
Well I’m glad this issue is resolved because I’ve waited 34 years for this movie to come about and the sooner it is made the sooner my collection will be complete and the sooner I can watch my favourite book series come to life.
Now if only Peter Jackson and Stephen R. Donaldson would hook up and make movies of my second favourite series “The Chronicles Of Thomas Covenant The Unbeliever”.
Singing “Warner Brothers fought City Hall, Warner Brothers fought corporate Amer–(nevermind that part), Warner Brothers fought an international Labor Union, They were big and Warner Brothers was sma–(nevermind that part either), but Warner Brothers Beat City Haaaaaaaaaall.” Singing
Hopefully there are no bullets left for this movie to dodge.