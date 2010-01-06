Breaking: ‘Thor’ jumps on ‘Spider-Man 4’s’ release date

After the recent news of dissent between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures over the direction of “Spider-Man 4,” it’s now somewhat official that the film won’t make its original May 6, 2011 release date. 

Sources tell HitFix that Paramount Pictures will announce that Marvel Studios’ “Thor” will move from its original May 20 debut to the premier more lucrative May 6 date.

That will make “Thor” the fourth Marvel character to kick off the summer after the first “Spider-Man” (May 3, 2002), “Iron Man” (May 2, 2008) and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (May 1, 2009).

As one would expect, Paramount would only move forward to grab the date if they knew Marvel’s other premier character would no longer be there.  The question now is whether “Spider-Man 4” can still even make a summer 2011 release.

More on this story as it develops on HitFix.

 

