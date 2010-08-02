Brian Eno signs to Warp, new album on the way

Warp Records has announced that it will be releasing the next new set from influential songwriter/producer Brian Eno.

Few official details are available about the new album, though Exclaim says that a new album could come as early as October or November.

The composers’ last proper solo studio set, “Another Day on Earth,” dropped in 2005. It’s unclear yet if it will be a solo album or a collaboration with Leo Abrahams and Jon Hopkins as Pure Scenius, as teased via the former’s website (in a post that has since been taken down).

Eno’s former band Roxy Music is going on a reunion tour in early 2011 and, while he won’t be performing on tour with them, he is working with frontman Bryan Ferry on his next solo set.

One of Eno’s last big projects and tours was with David Byrne, on 2008’s “Everything That Happens Will Happen.”