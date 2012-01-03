‘Bridemaids,’ ‘Moneyball,’ ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ makes PGA Awards cut

The Producer’s Guid of America announced their 2012 PGA Awards nominations for film this morning and studio fare ruled the day. Unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which may have anywhere from five to 10 nominees this year, the PGA has decided to remain with 10 nods.

This year’s nominees as well as analysis follows:

Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Artist”

Producer: Thomas Langmann

“Bridesmaids”

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel, Clayton Townsend

“The Descendants”

Producers: Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Scott Rudin

“The Help”

Producers: Michael Barnathan, Chris Columbus, Brunson Green

“Hugo”

Producers: Graham King, Martin Scorsese

“The Ides of March”

Producers: George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Brian Oliver

“Midnight in Paris”

Producers: Letty Aronson, Stephen Tenenbaum

“Moneyball”

Producers: Michael De Luca, Rachael Horovitz, Brad Pitt

“War Horse”

Producers: Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg

Analysis: In terms of the Oscar race, last year only one of the producer’s guilds nominees, “The Town,” wasn’t nominated for best picture (“Winter’s Bone” was instead). Granted, there will likely be less than 10 best picture nominees this year, but anyone holding out hope for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Tree of Life” or “Drive” making the cut will likely be sorely disappointed. “Drive” and “Tinker,” in particular, needed to show support from the producer’s in order to generate more buzz for a possible category crash. Moreover, Warner Bros.’ strong advertising campaign for “Harry Potter” seems as though it hasn’t been able to convince enough of the industry to recognize the critically acclaimed franchise finale. There’s still time of course, but not that much with nomination ballots due on the ominous Friday, Jan 13. “The Ides of March” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” have to be the biggest surprises among the 10 and it would be surprising to see them make the Oscar cut. “Bridesmaids”? Well, watch out. It’s looking more and more like a lock for a nod.

The Producers Guild of America Producer of the Year Award in Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Adventures of Tintin”

Producers: Peter Jackson, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg

“Cars 2”

Producer: Denise Ream

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

Producer: Melissa Cobb

“Puss in Boots”

Producers: Joe M. Aguilar, Latifa Ouaou

“Rango”

Producers: John B. Carls, Gore Verbinski

Analysis: The fine “Arthur Christmas” getting passed over isn’t necessarily a surprise, but Fox’s “Rio” not getting a nomination is. These nominees seem to be much more about box office (probably the only reason “Cars 2” is here), but somehow the producers forgot the $143 million “Rio” made.

The guild also announced one remaining television award this year for mini-series and TV movie. The other nominees in the TV arena in categories such as episodic comedy and drama (among others) were announced on Dec.7.

The David L. Wolper Producer of the Year Award in Long-Form Television:

“Cinema Verite” (HBO)

Producers: Zanne Devine, Karyn McCarthy

“Downton Abbey” (Masterpiece) (PBS)

Producers: Julian Fellowes, Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame

“The Kennedys” (ReelzChannel)

Producers: Jon Cassar, Jonathan Koch, Stephen Kronish, Steve Michaels, Michael Prupas, Jamie Paul Rock, Joel Surnow

“Mildred Pierce” (HBO)

Producers: Todd Haynes, Pamela Koffler, Ilene S. Landress, Christine Vachon

“Too Big To Fail” (HBO)

Producers: Carol Fenelon, Jeffrey Levine, Paula Weinstein

Analysis: A pretty repetitive list of contenders, but ReelzChannel is no doubt thrilled to have their first PGA nod.

The PGA Awards will be announced on Jan 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

