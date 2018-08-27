MARVEL

Canonically speaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told us nothing about Captain Marvel. No character (killer or otherwise) has ever mentioned her name, and unless you’re well versed in the comics, you might not be aware that Nick Fury was sending her a message before he becomes dust in the wind in Avengers: Infinity War. But a Captain Marvel movie is coming, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Ben Mendelsohn as an as-yet-unknown villain, and Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser (Samuel L. Jackson is also around; remember, the film takes place in the 1990s), although fans are still waiting for a trailer.

Back in June, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige noted that the Captain Marvel teaser was still a “few months away” (there’s no MCU movie to pair it with until… Captain Marvel), but our first look at what Larson might look like was revealed on some official merchandise. The Amazon listing, from Insight Editions, is for the Character Notebook Collection, and the description reads:

Celebrate hero Carol Danvers and her exciting entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this notebook set featuring imagery from Captain Marvel. Each notebook contains sixty-four ruled, acid-free pages of high-quality paper that invite fans to record their own heroic adventures. This set of notebooks is a must-have for fans of Marvel.

The promo art shows Larson in her Captain Marvel get-up and an insignia calling her the “Protector of the Skies” (take that, Birdman). As noted by Comic Book Resources, “This is our best look yet at Larson’s Captain Marvel, given that all we have had so far are teases that might not have been official to the movie. Star Samuel L. Jackson’s crew shirt revealed Captain Marvel’s helmet, but it could just have easily been a design made for the piece of apparel itself.”

Captain Marvel comes out on March 8, 2019.

