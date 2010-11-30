Bright Eyes announces new ‘The People’s’ new album

Bright Eyes has announced it’s seventh full length album: the Saddle Creek band will release “The People’s Key” on Feb. 15 next year, featuring mainstays Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Wolcott.

It’s the Omaha, Neb.-based band’s first set sin 2007’s “Cassadega,” which incorporated quite a bit of country and folk elements that helped shape Oberst’s two solo efforts with the Mystic Valley Band in 2008 and 2009 and even with Monsters of Folk, his supergroup with Mogis, M. Ward and Jim James.

No particular guests like — say — Emmylou Harris or Gillian Welch are slated to help, but instead a veritable reunion of present and former Saddle Creek acts and friends are on board “Key.” Andy LeMaster (Now It”s Overhead), Matt Maginn (Cursive), Carla Azar (Autolux), Clark Baechle (The Faint), Shane Aspegren (The Berg Sans Nipple), Laura Burhenn (The Mynabirds) and Denny Brewer (Refried Ice Cream) are credited as additional musicians.

The album was produced by mega-mind Mogis and engineered by Mogis and LeMaster (Steve Albini would appreciate the distinction).

Meanwhile, as fans sit in wait, there’s a couple live shows also worth pining for: Bright Eyes has scheduled a March 9 stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York and a June 23 stint at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

I’m personally eager to hear not only what sonic direction Oberst takes with the effort after a couple loose, jammier years with the above mentioned bands, but also what new he has to say about politics, especially after his proactivity protesting Arizona’s controversial immigration law this summer and two years of turbulent party oppositions in the country.

Here is the tracklist for “The People’s Key”:

1 Firewall 6 A Machine Spiritual (In The People”s Key)

2 Shell Games 7 Triple Spiral

3 Jejune Stars 8 Beginner”s Mind

4 Approximate Sunlight 9 Ladder Song

5 Haile Selassie 10 One For You, One For Me