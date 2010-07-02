Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst responds to Arizona promoter’s boycott concerns

Zack de la Rocha’s The Sound Strike boycott of Arizona — artists skipping the state in their tour itineraries in protest of the controversial immigration law — has picked up more big-name acts like David Fincher collaborator Trent Reznor and his Nine Inch Nails and masochistic Adam Levine and his Maroon 5.
But at least one concert promoter in the Southwestern state has a problem with the protest, even though he opposes the legislation himself. Indie promoter Charlie Levy wrote an open letter last week urging artists to consider who they’re really hurting with their boycott.
“By not performing in Arizona, artists are harming the very people and places that foster free speech and the open exchange of ideas that serve to counter the closed-mindedness recently displayed by the new law,” he wrote in the Arizona Republic last week. “Every concert venue and promoter in the state would be happy to help coordinate voter-registration drives and set up information booths in connection with concerts. Many of us are already planning specific events, including rallies and concerts, designed to educate and encourage local music lovers to get involved at this crucial time. This open letter is a call out to all artists to come take a stand and perform in Arizona. We need you now more than ever.”
According to Sound Strike signee and frequent activist Conor Oberst, it’s a hit that promoters are just going to have to take for now. And sorry.
“A boycott is, inherently, a blunt instrument. It is an imperfect weapon, a carpet bomb, when all involved would prefer a surgical strike,” Oberst wrote in his own open letter. “I agree with you in part… that the authors and supporters of SB1070 could give a sh*t whether or not my band, or any other Artist, ever plays Arizona again… But it is an important part none-the-less for awareness and messaging. The Boycott has to be so widespread and devastating that the Arizona State Legislature and Governor have no choice but to repeal their unconstitutional, immoral and hateful law. It has to hurt them in the only place they feel any pain, their pocketbooks.
“Charlie, I consider you a friend and you have always been great to my bands and me. I have played for you many times and I hope to do so again soon in New Mexico or anywhere else. I sincerely look forward to the day when I can return to Arizona and this will all seem like a bad dream. But I can’t come back now. I’m sorry. I hope you will understand.”
How do you feel about artists’ boycott of Arizona? Do you think it will help their cause?
I’m of two minds about this. I agree with Mr. Levy in that the people most likely to be upset and active in opposition to this law are also the ones who would be going to these shows. Oberst has a point too, but you don’t see bands boycotting California for an arguably larger human rights violation, Prop. 8.
I think what it comes down to is how much the fans in Arizona are willing to give up, and how much they believe their sacrifice will matter. As someone who goes to 30+ shows a year, I can say that I would not be happy about this, but that’s because I’m a cynic who believes that this will be a noble, well-intentioned but futile gesture. When the world is crazy and unjust, sometimes music is exactly what we need.
Correct me in I’m wrong, Mr. Hatfield, but wasn’t prop 8 voted down by the people… Meaning that the system we have in place actually worked based off of the public’s decision as to what they deem as acceptable in their city / state/ county.
That’s not what I was saying, though. Whatever my opinion of Prop 8, it passed legally. However, and I should have stated this more clearly, most of these same artists have vocally opposed Prop 8 without resorting to a boycott.
Please forgive my incorrect interpretation of your comment…. I now understand that point you were making…
Isn’t it ironic that these same “artists” that are so up in arms about a soverign state exercising it’s Constitutional right to secure it’s borders (since the federal government isn’t following its OWN laws to do it) would probably sue me if I were to ignore the copyright and legal borders that THEY THEMSELVES put on their “art”. What would happen if I downloaded Mr. Oberst’s music, printed up my own CD’s and covers with MY name on it and sold it as MY art? Mr, Obert’s lawyers would be so far up my a$$ that they would be peering through my ears….
Also, nice commenting with you, Mr. O’Reilly.
perhaps I am not understanding your response, Mr. Hatfield… Are we stooping to name calling instead of a grown-up, fact-based discussion of the issue? …or, did I again, miss something in your response?
I dont know if you are very familiar with Conor Oberst but he would not care at all if you downloaded his music illegally. He often times promotes ‘stealing’ it.
I live in Arizona, and while I support these artist’s rights to make choices like this and use their services (or lack thereof) to show their dislike for the state’s law, I think a lot of people seem to forget one thing. We, as voters, did not get a say in this law. This did not come across to us to decide whether or not we wanted it. So, it is hard for me to see so many boycotts going on when I know the decision to pass this law was made by a small group of people, not the citizens of the state.
Just something to consider when so many seem so ready to blame all of us.
Your are 100% correct that the artists have a right to do what they are doing. I, too, support that right. I simply think it is hypocritical of these artists to think that it is fine for them to protect what they have worked so long and hard for with the power of the federal government, while disparaging Arizona from protecting it’s people. The boycotters do not care about the effect on the people of Arizona, the intent is to harm the Govt. of Arizone…. which, in the end, hurts the people.
In regards to your statement about the passage of the law not being voted on… The ‘new law’ that was passed is not actually a ‘new law’. It is simply Arizona enforcing a law that was / is already on the books at the federal level. The language of the law is virtually the same as the federal law that is being ignored by D.C. The main difference is that the federal law ALLOWS for profiling while Arizona stipulates that their agents CANNOT!!! Since you live in Arizona, I believe that you are aware of all of this. However, many of the people that have these anti-Arizona sentiments are simply reacting to purposeful misinformation being put out there by the government in an attempt to protect what they hope will be their electorate in the future.
Obviously Bob Dylan must have made a huge mistake during the civil rights battles of the 1960’s by actually travelling to the states, raising money and making his voice heard at the source of the issue. According the Sound Strike logic, Dylan would have been more effective singing his protest songs from the coffee houses of Greenwich Village.
Good point from a diferent angle….