Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst revives Desaparecidos for brief U.S. tour

The prolific Conor Oberst may be best known for his ever-evolving Bright Eyes project, but among his many side projects is the punky quintet Desaparecidos, who have suddenly reunited after a ten-year hiatus.

The Nebraska-based group haven”t toured together since 2002, and they recently surprised Omaha fans with a surprise show at the Slowdown, where they unveiled two brand new songs: “Left is Right” and “Backsell”.

Now, the reunited act is bringing the show on the road. After another hometown gig at Omaha”s MAHA Music Festival, the group will perform in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. Hopefully, more shows will be announced soon.

Desaparecidos will feature the return of the original line up, consisting of Oberst, Landon Hedges, Matt Baum, Denver Dalley and Ian McElroy. They originally formed in 2001, and have so far released only one album, 2002’s “Read Music/Speak Spanish”), and toured sporadically. In short, don’t miss this rare chance to catch them live.

Watch them perform “Left is Right” at the secret Omaha gig here:

Here are Desaparecidos’ tour dates:

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ 400 Bar

August 11 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at The Market

August 26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

August 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom



Meanwhile, Oberst is playing a handful of solo dates in the U.S. as well:

May 9 – New York, NY @ Sweet Relief Musician Fund Benefit

July 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 24 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center

July 25 – Albany, NY @ Swyer Theatre at The Egg

July 26 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

July 27 – Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens Theater

July 29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)