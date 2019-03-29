And here's an extended version of the trailer! pic.twitter.com/KbOuoTGRPe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2019

Superman was a moody lump of nothing in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, but he was still SUPERMAN. Truth, justice, the American way, all that jazz. Brightburn dares to ask: what if Superman was a d*ck? And not the kind of d*ck who steals your lunch money, but someone who uses their powers for evil. (Evil Superman from Superman III would probably steal your lunch money, too.) It’s a fun twist on a familiar formula made extra intriguing with the involvement of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who produced the film (David Yarovesky is attached as director with a screenplay from James’ brother Brian and cousin Mark).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? In this horrific take on the classic superhero trope, a couple adopts a baby who came from the stars. While they attempt to raise the boy to use his powers for good, an evil grows inside that he unleashes.

Brightburn, which stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, and Steve Agee, opens on May 24.