Britney Spears confirms new album due in March

#Britney Spears
12.02.10 8 years ago

Britney Spears has been battling some bad tabloid press this week about her boyfriend, but took a moment today (Dec. 2) to confirm that her new album will be out next year — in March as a matter of fact.

“I’m almost done with my new album and it will be coming out this March.  I AM IN L-O-V-E WITH IT!” she Tweeted. A fine note for the birthday girl.

Newly anointed Grammy nominee Dr. Luke said in a video early last month that the album would “definitely” be out before March but, y’know, things change. The producer — who has frequently collaborated with Spears before — said that Darkchild may also be a featured contributor to the “grimier,” electronic as-yet-unnamed effort.

Singer-songwriter Jessie J has also claimed to have written a single for Spears, 29 today.

The “Toxic” singer’s manager Adam Leber also Tweeted that a new single will drop before Christmas.

And to put icing on the cake, the pop star also had some choice words for those tabloid report writers. “Ok, off on a romantic weekend with Jason for my birthday.  xoxo Brit,” she posted. “PS – Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars, Ya’ll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana *ss!”

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsdarkchildDr. LukeJESSIE J

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP