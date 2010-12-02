Britney Spears confirms new album due in March

Britney Spears has been battling some bad tabloid press this week about her boyfriend, but took a moment today (Dec. 2) to confirm that her new album will be out next year — in March as a matter of fact.
“I’m almost done with my new album and it will be coming out this March. I AM IN L-O-V-E WITH IT!” she Tweeted. A fine note for the birthday girl.
Newly anointed Grammy nominee Dr. Luke said in a video early last month that the album would “definitely” be out before March but, y’know, things change. The producer — who has frequently collaborated with Spears before — said that Darkchild may also be a featured contributor to the “grimier,” electronic as-yet-unnamed effort.
Singer-songwriter Jessie J has also claimed to have written a single for Spears, 29 today.
The “Toxic” singer’s manager Adam Leber also Tweeted that a new single will drop before Christmas.
And to put icing on the cake, the pop star also had some choice words for those tabloid report writers. “Ok, off on a romantic weekend with Jason for my birthday. xoxo Brit,” she posted. “PS – Star Magazine, Radar Online, Jason Alexander and the rest of you liars, Ya’ll can kiss my lily white southern Louisiana *ss!”
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Oh my f*cking GOD!!!!!!! <3