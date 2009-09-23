Britney Spears announces singles collections, new song ‘3’

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve had our pop princess Britney Spears for 10 years. And not to let any important-sounding anniversary pass us by, Jive will be releasing “The Singles Collection” smack dab in the middle of shopping madness this Thanksgiving.

More details on the set have arrived today via a post on the Britney Spears website. The most exciting for Spears fans is that the collection will contain a new track, “3,” recorded with Max Martin. The producer/songwriter collaborated with Spears on “…Baby One More Time,” the song and the album, plus has teamed with other pop superstars like Backstreet Boys, Pink and Katy Perry and penned some of Kelly Clarkson’s biggest hits including “Since U Been Gone.”

No reports have flowed in from Britney Spears’ latest Circus Tour of her performing “3,” but she’s here until the end of the month. Think about checking out one of her many dates on our 30-day Event Forecast calendar.

Two versions of “The Singles Collection” will be released on Nov. 24: one is your run-of-the-mill 17-track CD, while the other is an amped-up multi-disc “ultimate fan box set.” Each of the 29 singles will get its own slip case, it’s own art and a remix or B-side. It will also feature a DVD with “all of Britney’s videos in chronological order.” Man, won’t that feel like growing up…

Here is what was on Spears’ 2004 compilation “Greatest Hits: My Prerogative.”

So what are Britney’s 29 singles? What may be new on the standard version and the box set? In alphabetical order, how ’bout it:

“(You Drive Me) Crazy”

“…Baby One More Time”

“And Then We Kiss”

“Born To Make You Happy”

“Boys featuring Pharrell Williams”

“Break The Ice”

“Circus”

“Do Somethin'”

“Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know”

“Everytime”

“From The Bottom Of My Broken Heart”

“Gimme More”

“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”

“I’m A Slave 4 U”

“I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”

“If U Seek Amy”

“Lucky”

“Me Against The Music” (featuring Madonna)

“My Prerogative”

“Oops!…I Did It Again”

“Outrageous”

“Overprotected”

“Piece Of Me”

“Radar”

“Someday (I Will Understand)”

“Sometimes”

“Stronger”

“Toxic”

“Womanizer”