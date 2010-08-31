‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy: Britney Spears’ new songs ‘return’ to ‘dance’

When was the last time you went into a fortune teller’s hutch in order to tell the fortune teller you don’t want your fortune told?

Oh, you’ve never done that?

Let Britney Spears show you what that looks like. And remember to say thanks.

The 28-year-old singer is pumping up promotions for her new perfume Radiance with a new pink-hued commercial. Need lessons on how to walk swiftly on a cobble stone street in heels? Check. Easy escape from paparazzi? Done.

So how about a music video next time, Brit?

That possibility may manifest sooner rather than later. News continues to trickle in on the pop star’s next studio album — which would be good timing, considering that forthcoming “Glee” cameo and Brit-themed episode.

“Glee” creator Ryan Murphy was even given a gander at some of the new material.

“[It’s] really amazing. It’s sort of a return to the sort of Britney dance stuff. There are some great, great singles on that album,” he told Us Magazine. “I was really happy for her. I feel like she is coming back in a big way.”

Perhaps a good stage for that comeback could be at the MTV VMAs, as she has so many times before. We hope Sept. 12 is clear on her calendar.