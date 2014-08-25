Britney Spears on Katy Perry’s VMA demin outfit tribute

Britney Spears was noticeably absent from Sunday (24) night”s MTV Video Music Awards, but one of her most famous fashion statements was not.

Responding to a dare in a way that Spears could not have possibly imagined, Katy Perry replicated Spears and Justin Timberlake”s regrettable matching denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.

It all started Friday when Spears” tweeted that she sometimes did impressions, and linked to an Instagram video of her doing a funny Woody Woodpecker. Perry responded and a few tweets later, Spears challenged Perry to do her best imitation within 24 hours. Perry said she would do her best impression on the VMA red carpet, but there”s no way that Spears could have expected what Perry did.

Though it seems impossible, Perry”s version of the denim formal was even tackier than Spears”, with its patchwork of light and dark denim and rhinestoned bodice. Plus, Riff Raff, who filled in for Timberlake, was completely blinged out in blinding fashion from his grill to his toes. Wrote Perry of her outfit:

Spears wholeheartedly approved of the homage, tweeting at midnight, “Just when I thought the denim dress had retired…you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb:; )”

Please done let this become a challenge, like the ALS ice bucket challenge.  Can we now please let the denim rest in peace?

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Britney Spears#Justin Timberlake#MTV VMAs
