Britney Spears recording with producers Darkchild and Danja

It’s been five years since Britney Spears released “Blackout,” so it’s more than a little appropriate to catch up with some of that album’s collaborators. Nate “Danja” Hills produced a lot of that effort, and this week a fan prodded him as to whether the two were up to anything new.

What we learned? Something’s “coming.”

 And who else probably has something coming from the newly inaugurated “X Factor” judge? Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins was spotted in a promo video for the fresh season of the reality TV show, seated next to Ms. Spears herself in the studio. Darkchild has been busy over the year, too, with Justin Bieber and Nelly Furtado.

While there’s been no timeline set for a new, well, set, keep in mind that it was only a year and a half ago that “Femme Fatale” dropped, and Spears has been busy with the television show. But hopefully not with that Sam Lufti courtroom drama. Because, nasty.

