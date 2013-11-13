Britney Spears reveals ‘Britney Jean’ track list, will.i.am and T.I. to appear

Last night, Britney Spears tweeted the track list for her new album “Britney Jean” (out Dec. 3). The new album will include collaborations with producer will.i.am, rapper T.I. and, adorably, her little sister Jamie Lynn. The deluxe edition track list is below.
The album has 10 songs and the deluxe edition includes four additional tracks. The singer will promote “Britney Jean” at her Las Vegas residency, “Piece of Me,” a two-year, 50-show run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that kicks off Dec. 27.
Here is Britney Spears’ “Britney Jean” tracklist:
1. “Alien”
2. “Work Bitch”
3. “Perfume”
4. “It Should Be Easy,” feat. will.i.am
5. “Tik Tik Boom,” feat. T.I.
6. “Body Ache”
7. “Til It’s Gone”
8. “Passenger”
9. “Chillin’ With You,” feat. Jamie Lynn
10. “Don’t Cry”
(Deluxe edition tracks)
11. “Brightest Morning Star”
12. “Hold on Tight”
13. “Now That I Found You”
14. “Perfume (The Dreaming Mix)”

