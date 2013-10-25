Britney Spears reveals sexy ‘Britney Jean’ album art, new single release date

Britney Spears unveiled the official artwork for her new album “Britney Jean” (out Dec. 3) with a hand-written note posted to her website today. Read it here or below.

Spears also announced that the album’s second single “Perfume” will be out Nov. 5. Watch the video for her first single “Work Bitch.”

The “Britney Jean” artwork is simple, sweet, and sexy: It’s a black and white image of a topless Brit with the album’s name written in a neon heart just above her cleavage.

The letter reveals some new details about her eighth studio album. Spears writes that “Britney Jean” will be her “most personal record yet,” promises “a lot of really fun, upbeat dance songs,” and praises collaborators Sia, William Orbit, and producer Will.i.am.