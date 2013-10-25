Britney Spears reveals sexy ‘Britney Jean’ album art, new single release date

Britney Spears unveiled the official artwork for her new album “Britney Jean” (out Dec. 3) with a hand-written note posted to her website today. Read it here or below.
Spears also announced that the album’s second single “Perfume” will be out Nov. 5. Watch the video for her first single “Work Bitch.”
The “Britney Jean” artwork is simple, sweet, and sexy: It’s a black and white image of a topless Brit with the album’s name written in a neon heart just above her cleavage.
The letter reveals some new details about her eighth studio album. Spears writes that “Britney Jean” will be her “most personal record yet,” promises “a lot of really fun, upbeat dance songs,” and praises collaborators Sia, William Orbit, and producer Will.i.am.
Dear Fans,
I haven’t sat down to write you guys in SUCH a long time. Long overdue! We’re all so used to getting our thoughts out in 140 characters, but sometimes its nice to take time to sit down and write something a little longer and more personal. I am putting the finishing touches on my new album, “Britney Jean” over the next few days and I am so excited for you to hear it. I poured my heart and soul into this album and it’s been an incredible journey. I’ve learned a lot about myself, and as I am finishing, I am reminded of the incredible foundation that has supported me for the last 15 years. Thank you all for continuing to follow me on this journey and for allowing me to do what I love to do. I can”t believe this is my eighth studio album and I know I keep telling you that it is my most personal record yet, but its true and I”m really proud of that.
I have been through a lot in the past few years and it has really inspired me to dig deeper and write songs that I think everyone can relate to. Working with people like Sia, William Orbit, and of course Will.i.am has been an amazing experience. They have listened to all of my ideas and helped me bring them to life. There are a lot of really fun, upbeat dance songs, but it was important to me that I show my strength, and my attitude, and my vulnerability. Of course, I also have some surprises for you guys ;)
I want to show you the different sides of Britney Spears. I am a performer. I am a Mom. I am funny. I am your friend! I am Britney Jean.
Hope you love my labor of love!
Love Always,
Britney
