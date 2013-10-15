Britney Spears reveals title of her new album

Britney Spears has said that her new album is her most personal, and now she”s backing that up by calling the Dec. 3 release by her name, “Britney Jean.”

Spears revealed the title during an interview with British radio station, Capital FM. “It”s a personal album, and all my family, they always call me Britney Jean,” she said. “It”s like a term of endearment, and I just wanted to share that with my friends.” She wasn’t willing to give away too much information, however; when asked if the album would include a duet with Miley Cyrus, she replied, “You’ll have to wait and see.” As you know, Spears duets with Cyrus on “SMS (Bangerz)” on Cyrus’s charttopping album, “Bangerz.”

The album”s first single, “Work Bitch,” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 (so far), but Spears” manager Larry Rudolph told MTV News that the rest of the album is not like the dance tune. “There are multiple, multiple layers, things like you”ve never heard from her before,” he said. “She”s written on every song on the album, which is a first for her, and it”s a very personal album for her, and I think people are going to love it.”

December will be a big month for Spears: in addition to the “Britney Jean”s” album release, she starts her two-year Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 27.