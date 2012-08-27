Britney Spears, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber on will.i.am’s solo album tracklist

Who brings Rihanna and Chris Brown together, other than Rihanna and Chris Brown? Black Eyed Peas frontmant and producer will.i.am, of course.

The songwriter and beat-maker has a dozen featured artists on his official tracklist to his solo album “#willpower,” Ri-Ri and ex Brown included. Britney Spears’ previously confirmed guest spot made the final mix, as did David Guetta, Ne-Yo, Justin Bieber, Redfoo from LMFAO and many others.

The first shot at a single, will.i.am’s “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever)” featuring both Jennifer Lopez and Mick Jagger, has been relegated to the bonus tracklist for the deluxe version.

The titles are active heavy, with song names like “Drop That (B.E.A.T.),” “Run It Back,” “Make It Last” and “Party Like an Animal.” We’re already exhausted.

Oft-delayed”#willpower” is due in stores on Oct. 15,

1. Drop That (B.E.A.T.)

2. This Is Love feat. Eva Simons

3. Fresh S-

4. Run It Back feat. Rihanna

5. Club”s on Fire (Don”t Put It Out)

6. F-in” With Me?

7. Sexy Sexy feat. Britney Spears

8. Make It Last feat. David Guetta

9. One of Those Nights feat. Chris Brown

10. Reach for the Stars

11. Party Like an Animal feat. Redfoo & Eva Simons

12. Mona Lisa Smile feat. Nicole Scherzinger

13. Willpower

14. Love Maker Feat. Ne-Yo

15. Flyin” Feat. Justin Bieber

16. All at Once

Deluxe Edition Tracks:

17. T.H.E (The Hardest Ever) feat. Jennifer Lopez & Mick Jagger

18. Great Times

19. It feat. Cheryl Cole

20. Dirty Beat