Watch: Teaser for Britney Spears’ sexy ‘Work Bitch’ video

See Britney Spears pose through this 15-second trailer for her “Work Bitch” video. See her crouch in a two-piece outfit. See her stand still as a Lamborghini drives behind her eight other women. See her admire herself in the mirror. See her flick her hair.

That”s basically it for the teaser to the Ben Mor-directed clip for Spears” current single, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL



Mor had this to say to MTV News about Britney Spears video: “It’s about creating iconic backdrops for her and really letting her create iconic moments that represent the theme of the song…And she’s definitely letting people know that if you want to achieve the status that she has, it comes with a lot of work and effort.”

E! offers a little more insight with this still from the shoot that feature Spears hitting a woman on all fours with a riding crop.