Britney Spears smells trouble in her new video for ‘Perfume’

12.10.13 5 years ago
No amount of Britney Spears’ Fantasy fragrance will mask the smell of an ill-fated romance in her new video for “Perfume.” Watch it here or below.
The sexy, dark-lit video reveals an affair between Spears and a two-timing hunk. Brit looks happy as she and her beau hang out on the roof of a seedy motel and swim in its pool, but she anxiously checks her phone and covers herself in Fantasy perfume when he’s not around. 
Her suspicions turn out to be more than the “insecurity” she acknowledges in the song’s lyrics and we watch as her man takes a brunette to all the places he brought her. The video leaves you wondering whether Spears — who mostly wears a sheer white bra and underwear in the video — is the girlfriend or the other woman?
Spears figure is no doubt getting a work-out as she prepares for her two-year Las Vegas residency, which starts Dec. 27 at Planet Hollywood. A new E! documentary “I Am Britney Jean” will air Dec. 22 and chronicle Spears prepping for her stint in Vegas. Read our critic Melinda Newman’s review of her new album “Britney Jean.”

