Yes, of course there’s a mashup of Britney’s ‘Work Bitch’ with RuPaul’s ‘Supermodel’

Britney Spears’ new single “Work Bitch” is working even harder now with a RuPaul mashup.

This thing of your dreams combines the mumbly, delightful new dance track with the 1992 catwalk classic “Supermodel (You Better Work).” It’s a little more of the former than the latter, but still: a make-over with all good “work.”

Sashay. Shantay.

Britney Spears has a new album due on Dec. 3 and announced a Las Vegas residency today. The world eagerly awaits the return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which is re-airing its first season starting later this month on Logo.