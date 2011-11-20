UPDATED: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band confirm 2012 tour and album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will hit the road in 2012, the Boss announced on his website Sunday night.

European dates will start in the middle of May, according to the missive, which promises info on the U.S. and rest of the world dates coming soon. That means we don”t know if the U.S. dates will happen before or after, but most likely after. The European dates will be announced this week.

There will also be a new album to promote. Springsteen says. “We want you to know that the music is almost done (but still untitled), we have almost settled on the release date (but not quite yet), and that we are all incredibly excited about everything that we’re planning for 2012. That’s all the info we have for right now, but we’ll get back to you–real soon.”

Ron Aniello supposedly produced the new album or at least part of it.. Aniello is best known for his work with Lifehouse, Barenaked Ladies, Days of the New, Gavin DeGraw and Guster. He also produced  the last album from Patti Scialfa (i.e. Mrs. Springsteen), 2007’s “Play It As It Lays.”

This, of course, marks the first tour since the “Working on a Dream” tour ended in November 2009, and, more significantly, since saxophonist Clarence Clemons died this summer. Read my appreciation here.

UPDATED: The following dates were posted on Springsteen’s website Monday.

           
21 June    Sunderland, England    Stadium of Light       
22 June    Manchester, England    Etihad Stadium       
24 June    Isle of Wight, England    Isle of Wight Festival   
14 July      London, England           Hard Rock Calling        

Plus, Rolling Stone, which has always had a direct line to the Springsteen camp, hints that there may be a run of U.S. arena dates in May prior to the European leg.


 

