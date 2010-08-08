Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to HBO in October

HBO has acquired the rights to “The Promise: The Making of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town,'” a Bruce Springsteen documentary having its world premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.
As the title suggests, “The Promise” features never-before-seen footage shot from 1976 to 1978 as Springsteen and the E Street Band recorded “Darkness at the Edge of Town.”
The follow-up to “Born to Run,” “Darkness on the Edge of Town” became famous for the number of songs Springsteen wrote or recorded for the album that never made the final cut. And it wasn’t as if those unused tracks were duds, as Patti Smith had a major hit with “Because the Night,” while a slew of other songs originally intended for “Darkness” made their way onto subsequent Springsteen albums, bootlegs and concert recordings.
“The Promise: The Making of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town'” was directed by Thom Zimny, collaborating with Springsteen on the project.
“Fans of Bruce Springsteen know that HBO’s long been a home for his electrifying and compelling performances,” states HBO’s Nancy Geller. “Now we’re thrilled to present a magical inside look at what it takes to make a work of art — his landmark album ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town.'”
HBO aired the 2001 concert special “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” plus several other musical specials featuring The Boss.
The premium cable network plans to air “The Promise: The Making of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town'” in October.
