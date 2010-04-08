Bruce Springsteen enhances Alejandro Escovedo’s new album

Alejandro Escovedo, considered a songwriter’s songwriter, is getting a little help from another songwriter’s songwriter on his forthcoming effort “Street Songs of Love”: Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss may be taking a break from the road and from his E Street Band (and is keeping his head low dodging tabloid reports on his marriage), but he took enough time out to lend a riff to Escovedo’s “Faith.” Ian Hunter is also on board, providing vocals on “Down in the Bowery,” a track described as “A father aches for his son’s struggle to find life’s meaning.”

Springsteen and Escovedo haven’t contributed to each others’ albums before, so, perhaps, how did this all happen? The latter picked up the former’s longtime manager Jon Jandau (and Barbara Carr) for representation a couple years ago.

Tony Visconti produces on “Street Songs,” out June 29. Escovedo’s last effort was 2008’s “Real Animal.”

