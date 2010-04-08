Bruce Springsteen enhances Alejandro Escovedo’s new album

#Bruce Springsteen
04.08.10 8 years ago

Alejandro Escovedo, considered a songwriter’s songwriter, is getting a little help from another songwriter’s songwriter on his forthcoming effort “Street Songs of Love”: Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss may be taking a break from the road and from his E Street Band (and is keeping his head low dodging tabloid reports on his marriage), but he took enough time out to lend a riff to Escovedo’s “Faith.” Ian Hunter is also on board, providing vocals on “Down in the Bowery,” a track described as “A father aches for his son’s struggle to find life’s meaning.”

Springsteen and Escovedo haven’t contributed to each others’ albums before, so, perhaps, how did this all happen? The latter picked up the former’s longtime manager Jon Jandau (and Barbara Carr) for representation a couple years ago.

Tony Visconti produces on “Street Songs,” out June 29. Escovedo’s last effort was 2008’s “Real Animal.”

Normal
0

false
false
false

EN-US
X-NONE
X-NONE

MicrosoftInternetExplorer4

Follow HitFix”s Katie Hasty on Twitter for more music and movie news at /katieaprincess.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen
TAGSAlejandro Escovedoalejandro escovedo ian hunterBRUCE SPRINGSTEENbruce springsteen alejandro escovedoIan Hunterstreet songs of love

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP