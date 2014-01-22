Bruce Springsteen is the ‘Boss’ of Billboard 200 with 11th No. 1 album

Bruce Springsteen”s “High Hopes” earns the Boss his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, debuting with 99,000 copies sold.

Springsteen”s 18th studio album gives him the third-most No. 1s in history, alongside the Beatles with 19 No. 1 albums and Jay Z with 13. Springsteen edges out Elvis Presley for the record.

Springsteen also holds the title for the only act to have had a No. 1 album in each of the last four decades, starting with “The River” in 1980. His previous set, 2012’s “Wrecking Ball,” debuted at No. 1 with 196,000.

Amazon”s exclusive CD/concert DVD edition of “High Hopes” boosted albums sales, helping make it the biggest Internet-purchased release since Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” last May.

Last week’s No. 1, the soundtrack to Disney’s “Frozen,” slips to No. 2 with 87,000 (+2%). The album has dominated one of the top two slots for the past three weeks and spent a total of eight weeks in the top 10.

Debuting at the No. 3 is the latest installment of the “Kidz Bop Kids” series, “Kidz Bop 25,” with 65,000. The album featuring kid-friendly covers of popular songs marks the series 18th time in the top 10.

Beyonce’s self-titled album drops from No. 2 to No. 4 with 61,000. At No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, are two new arrivals: The solo debut by Jennifer Nettles (one half of country music duo Sugarland), “That Girl” (54,000), and rock band Switchfoot with “Fading West” (39,000). Three of Sugarland”s albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while Switchfoot scores its third top 10 album to date.

Down from No. 5 to No. 7 is Lorde’s “Pure Heroine” with 31,000. Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” drops from No. 4 to No. 8 with 29,000. Katy Perry’s “PRISM” descends No. 7 to No. 9 with 22,000. Rounding out the top 10 is Imagine Dragons’ “Night Visions,” which was at No. 9 last week, with 20,000.

Sales are down 4% this week compared to the previous week and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 14% compared with the previous year.