Bruce Springsteen kicks off new U.S. tour April 8

When Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announced that they would play at New Orleans” Jazz Fest on May 3, fans wondered if it was the start of a new U.S. tour, the group”s first since 2012.

Today, 15 U.S. tour dates to join the Jazz Fest date were announced, as Springsteen continues his tour of Australia. It’s hard to imagine he’ll stop with just these dates.

The U.S. outing will start in Cincinnati on April 8 and, for now, end on May 18, in Uncasville, Conn. The dates are in support of Springsteen”s 18th studio album, “High Hopes,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in January.

Tickets go on sale for more dates on Feb. 21, though some start as early as Feb. 15. For more information, go to springsteen.net.



4/8 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

4/12 – Virginia Beach, VA -Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

4/15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

4/17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/19 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

4/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center

4/24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

4/29 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

5/1 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/3 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/6 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/13 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

5/14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

5/17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

5/18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun