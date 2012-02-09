Bruce Springsteen names Clarence Clemons’ replacement(s)

Three days before Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band take the stage for the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards, the Boss has announced the expanded line-up for the band, and, most importantly, how they will deal with the loss of saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

It turns out it takes an army to replace (and we use that term loosely) the Big Man. As many fans had suspected, Springsteen will use a full horn section:  trombonist Clark Gayton, trumpeters Curt Ramm and Barry Danielian, and, in a nice touch, sax duties will be handed by Eddie Manion and Clemons” nephew Jake. As fans know, Gayton, Ramm and Manion have all played with Springsteen in years past.

Singers Cindy Mizelle and Curtis King, both of whom have toured with the band before, will join the rest of the E Street Band: pianist Roy Bittan, guitarist Nils Lofgren, vocalist Patti Scialfa, bassist Garry Tallent, guitarist Steven Van Zandt, drummer Max Weinberg, violin/vocalist Soozie Tyrell and keyboardist Charlie Giordano (who replaced Danny Federici after his 2008 passing).

