Bruce Springsteen plays ‘Born To Run’ for James Gandolfini

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band paid homage to James Gandolfini Thursday in Coventry, England by playing the “Born To Run” album in full for the the actor, who died Wednesday (19) in Rome.

[More after the jump…]

According to Hiddentrack.com, 12 songs into the show, Springsteen stepped to the mic and announced the band would play the 1975 classicand dedicated it to Gandolfini. E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt starred in “The Sopranos” (as Silvio Dante) with Gandolfini for eight years.

On Wednesday, as word filtered out that Gandolfini had died, Van Zandt posted on his Underground Garage Facebook page that he had “lost a brother and a best friend. The world has lost one of the greatest actors of all time.”

The concert in Coventry just ended a few hours ago. As soon as some footage pops up on YouTube of Springsteen saluting Gandolfini, we”ll post it.

(NOTE: We haven’t found any footage from Springsteen dedicating the album to Gandolfini, but here are some enjoyable clips from the night).



And because it’s my favorite Springsteen cover: