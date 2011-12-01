Bruce Springsteen set to keynote South By Southwest in March

Bruce Springsteen will be the keynote speaker at 2012″s South By Southwest Music and Media Conference. The Boss follows in the footsteps of such acts as the late Johnny Cash, Robert Plant, Pete Townshend and Neil Young. He will speak March 15 at the Austin event.
Next year is already shaping up to be a big one for Springsteen and The E Street Band. Two weeks ago, he announced that a new album and tour will occur, and since then, we”ve gotten the European dates (see below) and now this. Rumors are that there may be some U.S. dates before the European tour starts in May. Plus, you just know that there”s going to be some awesome secret show in Austin.
Did we mention that “The Promise: The Darkness on the Edge of Town Story” was nominated for a best boxed or special limited edition package Grammy on Tuesday?
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S 2012 TOUR DATES:
Date City Venue On Sale
13 May Sevilla Estadio Olimpico 14 Dec
17 May Barcelona Estadio Olimpico Lluis On Sale
25 May Frankfurt Commerzbank Arena On Sale
27 May Cologne Energie Stadion On Sale
28 May Landgraf Pink Pop 3 Mar
30 May Berlin Olympia Stadion On Sale
2 June San Sebastian Estadio Anoeta 2 Dec
3 June Lisbon Rock in Lisbon 3 Dec
7 June Milan Stadio Meaza On Sale
10 June Florence Stadio Francesco On Sale
11 June Trieste Stadio Trieste On Sale
17 June Madrid Estadio Santago Bernabu On Sale
19 June Montpelier Park & Suites Arena On Sale
21 June Sunderland Stadium of Light On Sale
22 June Manchester Etihad Stadium On Sale
24 June Isle of Wight Isle Of Wight Festival On Sale
4 July Paris Bercy On Sale
5 July Paris Bercy On Sale
7 July Roskilde Roskilde Festival On Sale
9 July Zurich Stadium Letzigrund 12 Dec
11 July Prague Synotip Arena 5 Dec
12 July Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium On Sale
14 July London Hard Rock Calling 3 Dec
17 July Dublin RDS On Sale
18 July Dublin RDS On Sale
21 July Oslo Valle Hoven On Sale
23 July Bergen Koegen On Sale
24 July Bergen Koegen On Sale
27 July Gothenberg Ullevi On Sale
28 July Gothenberg Ullevi On Sale
