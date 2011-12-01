Bruce Springsteen set to keynote South By Southwest in March

Bruce Springsteen will be the keynote speaker at 2012″s South By Southwest Music and Media Conference. The Boss follows in the footsteps of such acts as the late Johnny Cash, Robert Plant, Pete Townshend and Neil Young. He will speak March 15 at the Austin event.

Next year is already shaping up to be a big one for Springsteen and The E Street Band. Two weeks ago, he announced that a new album and tour will occur, and since then, we”ve gotten the European dates (see below) and now this. Rumors are that there may be some U.S. dates before the European tour starts in May. Plus, you just know that there”s going to be some awesome secret show in Austin.

Did we mention that “The Promise: The Darkness on the Edge of Town Story” was nominated for a best boxed or special limited edition package Grammy on Tuesday?

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S 2012 TOUR DATES:

Date City Venue On Sale

13 May Sevilla Estadio Olimpico 14 Dec

17 May Barcelona Estadio Olimpico Lluis On Sale

25 May Frankfurt Commerzbank Arena On Sale

27 May Cologne Energie Stadion On Sale

28 May Landgraf Pink Pop 3 Mar

30 May Berlin Olympia Stadion On Sale

2 June San Sebastian Estadio Anoeta 2 Dec

3 June Lisbon Rock in Lisbon 3 Dec

7 June Milan Stadio Meaza On Sale

10 June Florence Stadio Francesco On Sale

11 June Trieste Stadio Trieste On Sale

17 June Madrid Estadio Santago Bernabu On Sale

19 June Montpelier Park & Suites Arena On Sale

21 June Sunderland Stadium of Light On Sale

22 June Manchester Etihad Stadium On Sale

24 June Isle of Wight Isle Of Wight Festival On Sale

4 July Paris Bercy On Sale

5 July Paris Bercy On Sale

7 July Roskilde Roskilde Festival On Sale

9 July Zurich Stadium Letzigrund 12 Dec

11 July Prague Synotip Arena 5 Dec

12 July Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium On Sale

14 July London Hard Rock Calling 3 Dec

17 July Dublin RDS On Sale

18 July Dublin RDS On Sale

21 July Oslo Valle Hoven On Sale

23 July Bergen Koegen On Sale

24 July Bergen Koegen On Sale

27 July Gothenberg Ullevi On Sale

28 July Gothenberg Ullevi On Sale