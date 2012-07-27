Bruce Springsteen sets new U.S. arena dates for fall

As Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band wrap up their European stadium tour, the group has announced another leg of U.S. arena dates starting in October.

These concerts are in addition to the previously announced U.S. stadium show run that The Boss will start in Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 14. In case you missed it, The New Yorker ran a long profile on Springsteen this week that’s must reading for any fan.

The new “Wrecking Ball” dates:

10/19 Ottawa, ON – Scotiabank Place

10/21 Hamilton, ON – Copps Coliseum

10/23 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

10/25 Hartford, CT – XL Center

11/1 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

11/3 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

11/11 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/15 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Arena

11/17 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

11/19 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

11/26 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

11/28 Portland, OR – The Rose Garden

11/30 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

12/4 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

12/6 Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena