Bruce Springsteen sets new U.S. arena dates for fall

07.27.12 6 years ago

As Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band wrap up their European stadium tour,  the group has announced another leg of U.S. arena dates starting in October.

These concerts are in addition to the previously announced U.S. stadium show run that The Boss will start in Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 14. In case you missed it, The New Yorker ran a long profile on Springsteen this week that’s must reading for any fan.

The new “Wrecking Ball” dates:

10/19 Ottawa, ON – Scotiabank Place
10/21 Hamilton, ON – Copps Coliseum
10/23 Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
10/25 Hartford, CT – XL Center
11/1 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
11/3 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
11/11 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/15 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Arena
11/17 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
11/19 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11/26 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
11/28 Portland, OR – The Rose Garden
11/30 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
12/4 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
12/6 Glendale, AZ – Jobing.com Arena

 

