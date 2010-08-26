Bruce Springsteen, Spoon, Billy Corgan duetting on Ray Davies’ covers album

Ray Davies — legendary Kinks songwriter and solo artist — has looped in some pretty big names for a forthcoming Kinks covers set.

According to a post on Davies’ website (via 24bit), Scottish singer Amy MacDonald, Paloma Faith, Mumford & Sons, Spoon and Frank Black (Pixies) recently laid down some tracks with the 66-year-old rocker. However, “The Killers are not on the album as previously reported by the press.” The post also mentions to expect the album to be released by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that Bruce Springsteen was on board to duet on “Better Things” and Bon Jovi had their try at “Celluloid Heroes.” Hipsters United has also pointed out that Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan may be at work on “Destroyer.”

Late Big Star member Alex Chilton was also said to have worked with Davies earlier this year, before his death in March.

Right now, Davies has only set up tour dates in Europe — some with full orchestra, but there’s the promise that “Ray’s promo schedule goes into full swing later this year.”

Davies released a compilation “Collection” in 2009; his last set of original solo material was 2007’s “Working Man’s Cafe.”