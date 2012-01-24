Bruce Springsteen starts U.S tour in March, adds New Orleans Jazz Fest gig

Bruce Springsteen will kick off a 19-date U.S. tour two weeks after his new album, “Wrecking Ball,” comes out.

The Boss had already announced a European tour that started in May, but today he confirmed rumors that the E Street Band would have a short U.S. swing before crossing the Atlantic.

The tour opens March 18 at Atlanta”s Philips Arena and closes May 2 at Newark, N.J”s Prudential Center. The European leg kicks off May 13 in Seville, Spain. “Wrecking Ball” comes out March 6. Springsteen is slated to deliver the keynote address at this year’s South By Southwest March 15.

The U.S. jaunt is all arenas, except for a previously unannounced stop at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 26.

“We Take Care Of Our Own,” the first single from the Ron Aniello-produced “Wrecking Ball,” came out last week.

In the press release announcing the dates, the members of the E Street Band are named. Springsteen has yet to say how he will fill the void left by saxophonist Clarence Clemons” death this summer.

US Tour Dates

March 18 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena (on sale Feb 4)

March 19 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum (on sale Feb 3)

March 23 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum (on sale Jan 28)

March 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden (on sale Jan 28)

March 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (on sale Jan 28)

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (on sale Jan 28)

April 1 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center (on sale Jan 28)

April 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center (on sale Jan 27)

April 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center (on sale Jan 27)

April 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (on sale Jan 27)

April 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (on sale Jan 27)

April 12 – Detroit, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills (on sale Jan 28)

April 13 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center (on sale Jan 28)

April 16 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center (on sale Jan 28)

April 17 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena (on sale Jan 28)

April 24 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion (on sale Feb 3)

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (on sale Feb 3)

April 29 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (on sale now)

May 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (on sale Jan 27)