Bruce Springsteen to make his acting debut on “Lilyhammer,” which will also get a visit from “The Sopranos” alum Tony Sirico

Steven Van Zandt will have two reunions on his Netflix series in Season 3. The E Street band member will play a priest who visits Springsteen, who”ll play a mortuary owner in what may be his acting debut. Van Zandt”s former “Sopranos” co-star Sirico, meanwhile, will recur throughout the season.