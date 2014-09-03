Bruce Springsteen to make his acting debut on ‘Lilyhammer,’ which will also get a visit from ‘The Sopranos’ alum Tony Sirico

#Bruce Springsteen #The Sopranos
09.03.14 4 years ago

Bruce Springsteen to make his acting debut on “Lilyhammer,” which will also get a visit from “The Sopranos” alum Tony Sirico
Steven Van Zandt will have two reunions on his Netflix series in Season 3. The E Street band member will play a priest who visits Springsteen, who”ll play a mortuary owner in what may be his acting debut. Van Zandt”s former “Sopranos” co-star Sirico, meanwhile, will recur throughout the season.

