Watch: Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ doc excerpt

It”s a little overdue for the 30th anniversary, but Bruce Springsteen”s “The Promise: The Darkness on the Edge of Town Story,” will come out Nov. 16. There’s so much going on here, that it’s overwhelming.

Fans (like me) have been salivating for the release since manager Jon Landau started talking about it almost two years ago. Here are the important details:

*The set includes 21 previously unreleased songs, including “Someday (We”ll Be Together),” “The Brokenhearted,” “It”s a Shame,” “Save My Love,” “Ain”t Good Enough for You,” and “The Little Things (My Baby Does),” all of which were recorded during the “Darkness” sessions.

*A deluxe package includes six hours of film and two hours of audio on 3CDS and 3 DVDs. The packaging is an 80-page notebook that includes replication of Springsteen”s original notebook he kept during the recording of the 1978 album.

*The deluxe package”s 3 CDs include the remastered “Darkness” album on one disc and two discs of previously unreleased material, including different versions of a number of the songs on “Darkness,” such as “Candy”s Boy.”

*The documentary “The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edg of Town,” which premieres at the Toronto Film Festival, will be included in the deluxe version, as will a 2009 performance of the album in its entirety and Houston 1978 concert. The documentary will also air HBO in October.

*The collection will also be available in a 2 CD or 4 LP edition that features only the unheard songs.

Below is a excerpt from the documentary that gives great insight to Springsteen’s recording process.

Bruce Springsteen – “The Promise: The Making of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town'” Sneak Peek from Columbia Records on Vimeo.