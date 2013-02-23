Bruce Willis eyed for ‘Death Wish’ remake as ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan exits

It looks like Bruce Willis and Joe Carnahan don’t share the same “Wish.”
Carnahan, the director of “The Grey” and “Narc,” has reportedly exited Paramount-MGM’s upcoming remake of “Death Wish,” due to what Deadline calls “creative differences” over casting. Allegedly, the studios are looking at Willis for the lead role, while Carnahan had been eyeing a different, undisclosed, actor.
Charles Bronson played Paul Kersey in the 1974 original and its four sequels. Sylvester Stallone was previously attached to a remake that never got off the ground.
Willis, currently starring in “A Good Day to Die Hard,” will next be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”
With nothing officially on his plate, Carnahan may next direct the thriller “Narco Sub” at Fox. Written by David Guggenheim (“Safe House”), the film was originally slated to be directed by the late Tony Scott (“Top Gun,” “True Romance”).
The first time I saw the item about Carnahan exiting Death Wish because of the studio trying to shove Willis down his throat while he wanted someone else, I wondered if that someone else was Frank Grillo– frequent Carnahan collaborator, slowly ascending & long-time working actor, but still nowhere near a big Hollywood leading name with guaranteed box office attached.
Who’s that?
@Roy Munson: Exactly what the studio probably fears people’s reactions would be. Recently Grillo was in Warrior, The Grey, End of Watch, Zero Dark Thirty, Gangster Squad, and he has a pivotal role in Iron Man 3. He’s been a working actor for decades, but just recently his star has been on the rise. In Carnahan’s last movie, The Grey, he played the main human antagonist to Liam Neeson, the loudmouth New York tough guy of the group.
Correction: he’s not in Iron Man 3, but Captain America 2, playing Crossbones.
undisclosed actor being bryan cranston which would of bein great and perfect for a death wish film
Chuck Norris for Death Wish remake.
I have been a death wish fan since the 80’s and the only person that can play a young Charles is josh heartnett
Liam Neeson…… Is the one for Paul Kersey in Deathwish
Hands Down! And you know it!