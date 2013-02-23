Bruce Willis eyed for ‘Death Wish’ remake as ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan exits

It looks like Bruce Willis and Joe Carnahan don’t share the same “Wish.”

Carnahan, the director of “The Grey” and “Narc,” has reportedly exited Paramount-MGM’s upcoming remake of “Death Wish,” due to what Deadline calls “creative differences” over casting. Allegedly, the studios are looking at Willis for the lead role, while Carnahan had been eyeing a different, undisclosed, actor.

Charles Bronson played Paul Kersey in the 1974 original and its four sequels. Sylvester Stallone was previously attached to a remake that never got off the ground.



Willis, currently starring in “A Good Day to Die Hard,” will next be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”



With nothing officially on his plate, Carnahan may next direct the thriller “Narco Sub” at Fox. Written by David Guggenheim (“Safe House”), the film was originally slated to be directed by the late Tony Scott (“Top Gun,” “True Romance”).