Bruce Willis will play the future Joseph Gordon Levitt in SF thriller ‘Looper’

Bruce Willis starred in what I would argue is one of the very best time travel movies of all time when he made “12 Monkeys” with Terry Gilliam. And I don’t say that lightly. I love the idea of time travel movies, but I think many of them fall short of their potential, so when one of them gets it right, I treasure that film.

Here’s hoping Rian Johnson’s “Looper” ends up on that very short list.

Johnson is the writer/director behind “The Brothers Bloom” and “Brick,” two films that mark him as a filmmaker with a very particular sensibility. Both are stylish, ambitious, and they offered up some great roles for actors. His new film sounds like it’ll fall right in line with that description, and the news this week is that Bruce Willis has signed on.

What’s more interesting is the idea that Willis might be playing a future version of Joseph Gordon Levitt in the film.

The film is set at a moment when time travel has not yet been invented, but it’s about to be. As a result, a criminal syndicate has set up a system where the mob of the future sends back people they need killed, and they’re murdered and disposed of in the past, removing both the crime and the evidence from the timeline completely. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a hitman who is responsible for disposal of the future bodies, and he finds himself in a bind when his own future self is sent back.

I love that this is a project born from passion, not from some commercial mandate. This is a project that Johnson’s been writing for a while, and now that it’s finally coming together, I’m excited to see what it is. And the idea of Levitt, one of the most exciting young actors working, playing a younger version of Bruce Willis is intriguing to say the least.

Here’s hoping we’ll have more on this one in the weeks and months ahead.

