Bruce Willis is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week, where he’ll appear along with musical guest Katy Perry. His promos for the episode have him paired with the new “Weekend Update” co-anchor Cecily Strong, who’s totally nervous about shooting these, omg!

If there are this many “Dire Hard” jokes in the promos, just imagine what the episode’s going to look like.

