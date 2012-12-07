Bruce Willis, The Rock and Channing Tatum crowd onto new ‘G.I. Joe’ poster

Remember when “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” was supposed to be released last June? The film’s new poster wants to remind you again that the sequel will in fact be hitting theaters — in 2D and brand spanking new 3D — this coming March instead.

Just a few weeks before being released, the film was abruptly pushed back nearly a year, in order to convert it to 3D. However, rumors flew that a number of scenes were being re-shot in order to increase the presence of newly minted movie star Channing Tatum. We still don’t know if Tatum’s role was beefed up in the final film, but he’s certainly a prominent part of the new poster, alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Byung-Hun Lee, Adrianne Palicki, Elodie Yung and the masked Snake Eyes (Ray Park).



Check to out here:





The poster is the most recent example (also see the “Cloud Atlas” poster) that can best be described as a photoshop version of the classic illustrated poster style of Drew Struzan (“Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” etc). Interestingly, besides the hovering ensignia behind them, Lee (as Storm Shadow) is the only representation of Cobra on the poster.

The film was directed by John M. Chu, and serves as a sequel (with almost an entirely new cast) of 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” opens March 29.