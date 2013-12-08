Santa Barbara fest taps seven break-out 2013 ‘Virtuosos’

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has as of late extended its role call of “Virtuosos” Award winners, an annual tip of the hat to a given year’s stand-out performers not honored elsewhere in its tribute program. And this year’s line-up is as exemplary as ever.

Daniel Brühl (“Rush”), Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue is the Warmest Color”), Oscar Isaac (“Inside Llewyn Davis”), Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”), Brie Larson (“Short Term 12”), Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and June Squibb (“Nebraska”) are the lucky recipients this time around. It might just be the most impressive group yet.

“2013 has been a banner year for movies, and these groups of actors are a vital representation of what made those films so triumphant,” festival director Roger Durling said.

Previous winners have include a who’s who of acting talent: Ann Dowd, Elle Fanning, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne, Omar Sy, Quvenzhane Wallis, Demian Bichir, Rooney Mara, Melissa McCarthy, Shailene Woodley, Andy Serkis, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Garfield, John Hawkes, Lesley Manville, Hailee Steinfeld, Jacki Weaver, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan, Gabourey Sidibe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Casey Affleck, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Melissa Leo, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, Amy Ryan and Michael Shannon. It’s always a great way to round-out representation of the year’s best work.

The 2014 Virtuosos Award Tribute will be moderated by Fandango”s Dave Karger and will take place at the Arlington Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014.

The 29th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 30 – Feb. 9, 2014.

