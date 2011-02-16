Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae hit the road together

Fresh off their star turn at the Feb. 13 Grammys, Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae are taking their show on the road. The “Hooligans in Wondaland” tour starts May 4 at New York”s Roseland Ballroom. The outing ends June 15 at Phoenix”s Comerica Theater.

Opening the first set of dates will be British sensation Plan B, while Mayer Hawthorne & the County will support the later half. The pre-sale starts today; tickets go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 26.

We also love the poster for the tour, which salutes the ’50s Caravan of Stars tours that featured artists like James Brown and Solomon Burke.

Speaking of Grammy performers, Cee Lo (without the red fluffy suit, we believe) has been added to Rihanna”s summer tour as the support act. The arena tour starts June 4 at Baltimore”s 1st Mariner Arena.

Here are the Bruno Mars/Janelle Monae tour dates:

May

4 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY*

7 Agganis Arena Boston, MA*

8 Susquehanna Bank Ctr. Camden, NJ*

10 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA*

11 Fillmore Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL*

17 Verizon Theatre at Grand Prarie Grand Prarie, TX*

18 Reliant Arena Houston, TX*

20 Jubliee CityFest Montgomery, AL*

22 Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON*

24 Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, WI*

25 Roy Wilkins Auditorium St. Paul, MN*

27 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL*

28 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO**

29 1st Bank Center Broomfield, CO**

30 McKay Events Center Oren, UT**



June

2 WAMU Theater @ Qwest Field Seattle, WA**

3 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

4 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR**

7 Grand Sierra Resort & Casino Reno, NV**

8 Bill Graham Civic Auditiorium San Francisco, CA**

10 Spotlight 29 Casino Coachella, CA**

11 San Diego County Fair Del Mar, CA**

12 Gibson Amphitheatre Universal City, CA**

15 Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ**

