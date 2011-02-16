Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae hit the road together

#Rihanna
02.16.11 7 years ago

Fresh off their star turn at the Feb. 13 Grammys, Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae are taking their show on the road. The “Hooligans in Wondaland” tour starts May 4 at New York”s Roseland Ballroom. The outing ends June 15 at Phoenix”s Comerica Theater.

Opening the first set of dates will be British sensation Plan B, while Mayer Hawthorne & the County will support the later half. The pre-sale starts today; tickets go on sale to the general public starting Feb. 26.

We also love the poster for the tour, which salutes the ’50s Caravan of Stars tours that featured artists like James Brown and Solomon Burke.

Speaking of Grammy performers, Cee Lo (without the red fluffy suit, we believe) has been added to Rihanna”s summer tour as the support act. The arena tour starts June 4 at Baltimore”s 1st Mariner Arena.

Here are the Bruno Mars/Janelle Monae tour dates:

May
4          Roseland Ballroom                                 New York, NY*
7          Agganis Arena                                       Boston, MA*
8          Susquehanna Bank Ctr.                         Camden, NJ*
10        Fox Theatre                                          Atlanta, GA*
11        Fillmore Miami Beach                            Miami Beach, FL*
17        Verizon Theatre at Grand Prarie              Grand Prarie, TX*
18        Reliant Arena                                        Houston, TX*
20        Jubliee CityFest                                     Montgomery, AL*
22        Caesars Windsor                                   Windsor, ON*
24        Eagles Ballroom                                    Milwaukee, WI*
25        Roy Wilkins Auditorium                           St. Paul, MN*
27        Aragon Ballroom                                    Chicago, IL*
28        Uptown Theatre                                    Kansas City, MO**
29        1st Bank Center                                    Broomfield, CO**
30        McKay Events Center                            Oren, UT**
 
June
2          WAMU Theater @ Qwest Field              Seattle, WA**
3          Rogers Arena                                        Vancouver, BC**
4          Roseland Theatre                                  Portland, OR**
7          Grand Sierra Resort & Casino                 Reno, NV**
8          Bill Graham Civic Auditiorium                  San Francisco, CA**
10        Spotlight 29 Casino                                Coachella, CA**
11        San Diego County Fair                           Del Mar, CA**
12        Gibson Amphitheatre                             Universal City, CA**
15        Comerica Theatre                                  Phoenix, AZ**
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSBRUNO MARSCee-Logrammy awardsHooligans in WondalandJANELLE MONAEMayer HawthornePLAN BRihanna

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP