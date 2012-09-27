Watch: Bruno Mars announces ‘Heavenly’ new single drop date

09.27.12 6 years ago

We haven”t heard much from Bruno Mars since his dazzling performance at this year’s Grammys, but the  “Just The Way You Are” singer is  about to come back. The producer/songwriter/singer returns Oct. 1 with his new single, “Locked Out Of Heaven.”  There’s no official word on when the follow-up album to 2011’s “DooWops and Hooligans” will come out, although Mars tweeted that he has finished the set.

“Locked Out Of Heaven” will premiere as part of a live chat with Mars on YouTube that will air at 7 p.m. EDT. Here”s a teaser that tells you nothing about the song, but it looks like Mars has let his hair grow.

And if you can”t wait until Monday, get a load of Mars in this Funny or Die clip from last week. We”ll follow him anywhere as long as he wears those gold shorts. Goldmember, move over. In the meantime, we”ll be in the grocery store looking for our Bruno paper towels.

